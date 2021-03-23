Illinois Education Association President proposing legislation for schools, staff during COVID-19 pandemic

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois leader are working to address a worsening teacher shortage and protect students and staff.

On Tuesday, March 23, the Illinois Education Association (IEA) President Kathi Griffin called for legislation and standardized guidelines in schools.

“The focus here is to make sure that not only our teachers, but our kids, and the families that all of us go home to, remain safe and healthy when we have a public health crisis,” said Griffin.

She said COVID-19 is adding to existing problems and making learning and teaching harder. Many people think health and safety is the most important thing to address.

A survey shows one-third of teachers are considering leaving the profession because of the pandemic, she said.

“What we need to make sure that we do is support our teachers the best (we) can, realize that things are going to be different this year, and move forward. We can’t change what’s happened in the past. We can’t change that we’re in a pandemic,” said Griffin.

Griffin said it’s important that staff and teachers feel encouraged and helped.

“We have really qualified, excellent teachers that were considering leaving the profession or taking a year off because they just don’t know how they can continue providing this form of education for an extended period of time,” said Griffin.

She said the IEA is proposing legislation this session. That legislation would also offer protections for workers.