SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director, John J. Kim announced on Friday the third round of lead water line inventory funding.

According to an Illinois EPA news release, the funding will allow Illinois communities to do a complete lead service line inventory as part of the Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act (LSLRN Act).

“The Illinois EPA is prioritizing this funding to assist communities in the development of complete material inventories of their drinking water distribution systems,” said Director Kim.

He continued, “We are encouraged by the number of communities that continue to seek funding to identify lead service lines within the drinking water distribution systems so they can be properly removed.”

For the third round, 92 community water supplies (CSWs) totaling $3,429,950 will be granted to local governments.

Central Illinois recipients include:

Fulton | Canton | $50,000

Fulton | Lewistown | $40,000

McLean | Bellflower | $15,000

Tazewell | East Peoria | $50,000

So far, 260 Illinois water systems benefitted from funding in 2023.