SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced six upcoming hazardous waste collection locations on Wednesday.

An Illinois news release confirms the one-day collections will take place in the Fall and will provide residents the chance to safely dispose of hazardous products found in the home.

“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes,” said Director Kim.

He continued, “We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible.”

Any Illinois resident may take advantage of the collection events. However, pre-registration is required.

Some examples of waste that can be brought include oil-based paint, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, weed killer, and chemical cleaners.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A list of locations and dates can be found below: