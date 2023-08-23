SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced six upcoming hazardous waste collection locations on Wednesday.
An Illinois news release confirms the one-day collections will take place in the Fall and will provide residents the chance to safely dispose of hazardous products found in the home.
“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes,” said Director Kim.
He continued, “We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible.”
Any Illinois resident may take advantage of the collection events. However, pre-registration is required.
Some examples of waste that can be brought include oil-based paint, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, weed killer, and chemical cleaners.
For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:
• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.
• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.
• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.
• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.
• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.
A list of locations and dates can be found below:
|DATE
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Co-Sponsor/Public Contacts
|September 9
|DeKalb DeKalb County Registration Link
|DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport 2200 Pleasant Street DeKalb, IL 60115
|DeKalb County Health Dept. Recycle@dekalbcounty.org 815-748-2408
|September 23
|Normal McLean County Registration Link
|Heartland Community College 1500 West Rabb Road Normal, IL 61761
|Ecology Action Center mbrown@ecologyactioncenter.org 309-454-3169
|September 30
|Springfield Sangamon County Registration Link
|Illinois State Fairgrounds 801 E. Sangamon Avenue Springfield, IL 62702
|City of Springfield Public Works Public.Works@springfield,il.us 217-789-2255
|October 7
|East Moline Rock Island County Registration Link
|Rock Island County Fairgrounds 4200 Archer Drive East Moline, IL 61244
|Rock Island County Waste Management Agency gmccullough@bistateonline.org 309-788-8925
|October 7
|Quincy Adams County Registration Link
|Adams County Highway Dept. 101 North 54th Street Quincy, IL 62305
|Adams County Health Dept. health@adamscountyil.gov 217-222-8440
|October 14
|Orland Park Cook County Registration Links
|Village of Orland Park 14700 South Ravinia Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462
|Orland Township Highway Dept. highway@orlandroaddistrict.org 708-403-5148
|*NOTE: All one-day collection events for fall 2023 require pre-registration.