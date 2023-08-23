SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois EPA Director John Kim announced six upcoming hazardous waste collection locations on Wednesday.

An Illinois news release confirms the one-day collections will take place in the Fall and will provide residents the chance to safely dispose of hazardous products found in the home.

“Illinois EPA’s one-day Household Hazardous Waste collection events provide opportunities for residents to safely get rid of unused and unwanted chemicals and other hazardous products often found in homes,” said Director Kim.

He continued, “We continue to see great attendance at collection locations throughout Illinois, showing the ongoing need for these important events. We thank our local partners for helping make each one of them possible.”

Any Illinois resident may take advantage of the collection events. However, pre-registration is required.

Some examples of waste that can be brought include oil-based paint, antifreeze, motor oil, gasoline, weed killer, and chemical cleaners.

For safe transport of HHW, residents are asked to:

• Pack HHW items in a disposable box to avoid spilling during transport.

• Keep like chemicals together and separate unlike chemicals.

• Secure lids and make sure containers are not leaking.

• Place box(es) of HHW in the empty trunk or storage compartment of your vehicle, away from passengers during transport.

• Remain in vehicle at collection site. On-site personnel will remove the HHW from your vehicle.

A list of locations and dates can be found below:

DATELOCATIONADDRESSCo-Sponsor/Public Contacts
September 9DeKalb DeKalb County Registration LinkDeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport 2200 Pleasant Street DeKalb, IL  60115DeKalb County Health Dept. Recycle@dekalbcounty.org 815-748-2408
September 23Normal McLean County Registration LinkHeartland Community College 1500 West Rabb Road Normal, IL 61761Ecology Action Center mbrown@ecologyactioncenter.org 309-454-3169
September 30Springfield Sangamon County Registration LinkIllinois State Fairgrounds 801 E. Sangamon Avenue Springfield, IL 62702City of Springfield Public Works Public.Works@springfield,il.us 217-789-2255
October 7East Moline Rock Island County Registration LinkRock Island County Fairgrounds 4200 Archer Drive East Moline, IL  61244Rock Island County Waste Management Agency gmccullough@bistateonline.org 309-788-8925
October 7Quincy Adams County Registration LinkAdams County Highway Dept. 101 North 54th Street Quincy, IL  62305Adams County Health Dept. health@adamscountyil.gov 217-222-8440
October 14Orland Park Cook County Registration LinksVillage of Orland Park 14700 South Ravinia Avenue Orland Park, IL 60462Orland Township Highway Dept. highway@orlandroaddistrict.org 708-403-5148
*NOTE:  All one-day collection events for fall 2023 require pre-registration.