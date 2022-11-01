MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) announced that it is investing in a local water project Tuesday.

According to a press release, the Indian Creek Home and Water Association in McLean County received a $315,112 low-interest water infrastructure loan.

The money will be used to rehabilitate a 40,000-gallon elevated storage tank. The tank’s interior and exterior will be recoated and a new ladder and safety cable system will be installed.

The Illinois EPA also provided them with $157,556 in Disadvantaged Community Principal Forgiveness for this project.

This loan was one of 13 issued across the state. The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program issued $70,608,909 in water infrastructure loans for wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. They also offered $11,465,025 in principle forgiveness to 11 of the 13 projects.

“The Illinois EPA’s robust State Revolving Fund programs continue to serve as a valuable resource for communities to address ongoing water infrastructure needs,” said Director John J. Kim. “Our programs provide a financial solution for funding infrastructure improvements while protecting Illinois’ water resources.”

More information on the project is available on the Illinois EPA’s website.