SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday.

According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”

The wording of the order has been changed from only encouraging individuals not fully vaccinated to all individuals.

This order is only recommending masks, not requiring them. Governor JB Pritzker lifted the previous mask mandate on Feb. 28.

This order will remain in effect through Nov. 12.

