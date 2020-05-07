Illinois Extension releases a phased approach for summer events, includes classes, camps, fairs

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD)– The University of Illinois Extension released a phased approach Monday dealing with summer events and beyond. The timeline is providing structure to staff, 4H members, partner organizations, and the public.

The new guidelines continue to focus on the safety of event participants while recognizing that these activities support the health and vitality of communities across Illinois.

Following the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois, Extension has developed a phased approach to deciding about event formats for summer 2020 and beyond. The timeline provides structure and certainty to staff, program attendees, 4-H members and their families, partner organizations, and the public.

In-person events sponsored by Illinois Extension through July 5 have been canceled or transitioned to an online delivery format. Decisions about events beyond July 5 will be publicly communicated by the first day of the month before.

Today: events through July 5 cancelled or transitioned to an online format

June 1: decision shared regarding July 6 – July 31 events

July 1: decision shared regarding August 1-15 events

July 15: decision shared regarding August 16-31 events

August 1: decision shared regarding September 1-30 events

Additionally, all Illinois Extension camps, including day and overnight camps, are canceled through August 15.

Illinois Extension released 4-H shows and exhibitions will be impacted by this updated policy on public gatherings.

4-H members WILL have an opportunity to exhibit their project work and finish their 4-H year. The state 4-H office has invested in an online system that will allow members to submit documentation, such as photos of their project, and provide an explanation about their work. This will serve as their exhibit. It works through the 4-H FairEntry program we’re already using. Exhibit requirements for the online judging format are being finalized. All Fair Entry registrations will be temporarily paused as we make the migrations in the system to prepare for our new online format. You will receive individual communication from your county office on an updated timeframe for registration and judging based on the originally scheduled dates of your 4-H judging events. Although this system doesn’t allow for in-person, real-time discussion, judges will provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors. We will continue our same award and recognition system, including a selection of state fair delegates. Should the state fair be canceled, the exhibits nominated will again be judged through the online system used for the virtual county exhibitions. Complete instructions for how to make entries, the new scoring system, and other important information you need will be sent soon by 4-H staff in your county. Please be patient as they work to make this transition for your county judging events. This is new for all of us and I have confidence in everyone’s support and understanding as we implement a brand new, online judging opportunity for our 4-H youth. After consultation with the national 4-H program, extension of 4-H membership eligibility will not be offered to members currently in their final year of eligibility. We encourage all our completion members to take advantage of the online system. Because of the planning time and resources involved in each of our 4-H events, we are not able to postpone and stack all events for a later time in the summer. It is also uncertain at this time when large group gatherings will be allowed and considered safe according to public health guidelines. For those reasons, all 4-H exhibition events planned through July 5 will be moved to the online platform on their originally scheduled dates.

“Our mission is to support the welfare of families, communities, and small businesses across the state,” says Shelly Nickols-Richardson, associate dean and director of Illinois Extension. “Tough decisions today protect the safety and well-being of our Illinois families going forward so that we can all safely return to the work of sustaining our communities and economy as soon as we can.”

Extension’s updated event policy provides clarity for summer 4-H shows and exhibitions. All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 5 will move online to a virtual exhibition platform called FairEntry. Decisions about 4-H shows scheduled for July 6-31 will be announced by June 1. This solution provides clarity for Extension staff, 4-H members, and volunteers that will allow them to move forward with plans for summer events, scheduled to begin in just over a month.

“4-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” says Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean, and director of Illinois 4-H. “Over the past several weeks, we evaluated a variety of alternatives so that a contingency plan would be ready if in-person events weren’t an option. We are confident that virtual exhibitions through FairEntry are the best solution for allowing 4-H members to participate in this important activity, even during the incredibly unusual circumstances created by the current public health situation.”

4-H members will upload photos and other materials to the virtual platform as evidence of the skills and knowledge gained while working on their projects. The system allows judges to review each project and provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors. The virtual system also allows judges to select the top exhibits, including those that qualify for exhibition at the Illinois State Fair.

Another year of age eligibility will not be granted to 10-year members. Extension said given that many state and national events are being canceled in 2020, there have been conversations around adding an extra year of eligibility for 4-H members. After a period of discussion and public input, the final recommendation from national 4-H committees is that all 4-H national and multi-state events will follow existing age requirements. Because these are valued culminating experiences, Extension is providing an online judging experience so that all 4-H members will continue to have this opportunity.

Illinois 4-H staff are updating project guidelines, developing support documentation for the new system, and creating training resources for volunteer judges and 4-H exhibitors.

More information about 4-H shows is available in a detailed set of frequently asked questions. 4-H members will receive guidance from staff and club leaders about how to use the new system and how to prepare for a successful virtual project exhibition, Diaz says.

If you have questions about programs or more broadly about issues related to our community, the environment, the food you and your family eat or produce, strategies for healthy living, or the economic vitality of your town or state, please reach out to local extension staff members.

General Email: uie-fmpt@illinois.edu

Tazewell County office, Pekin: 309-347-6614

Fulton County office, Lewistown: 309-547-3711

Mason County office, Havana: 309-543-3308

Peoria County office, Peoria: 309-685-3140

