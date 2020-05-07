Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Illinois Extension releases a phased approach for summer events, includes classes, camps, fairs

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WMBD)– The University of Illinois Extension released a phased approach Monday dealing with summer events and beyond. The timeline is providing structure to staff, 4H members, partner organizations, and the public.

The new guidelines continue to focus on the safety of event participants while recognizing that these activities support the health and vitality of communities across Illinois.

Following the direction of the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois, Extension has developed a phased approach to deciding about event formats for summer 2020 and beyond. The timeline provides structure and certainty to staff, program attendees, 4-H members and their families, partner organizations, and the public.

In-person events sponsored by Illinois Extension through July 5 have been canceled or transitioned to an online delivery format. Decisions about events beyond July 5 will be publicly communicated by the first day of the month before.

  • Today: events through July 5 cancelled or transitioned to an online format
  • June 1: decision shared regarding July 6 – July 31 events
  • July 1: decision shared regarding August 1-15 events
  • July 15: decision shared regarding August 16-31 events
  • August 1: decision shared regarding September 1-30 events

Additionally, all Illinois Extension camps, including day and overnight camps, are canceled through August 15.

Virtual 4H FAQDownload

Illinois Extension released 4-H shows and exhibitions will be impacted by this updated policy on public gatherings.

  1. 4-H members WILL have an opportunity to exhibit their project work and finish their 4-H year. The state 4-H office has invested in an online system that will allow members to submit documentation, such as photos of their project, and provide an explanation about their work. This will serve as their exhibit. It works through the 4-H FairEntry program we’re already using.
  2. Exhibit requirements for the online judging format are being finalized. All Fair Entry registrations will be temporarily paused as we make the migrations in the system to prepare for our new online format. You will receive individual communication from your county office on an updated timeframe for registration and judging based on the originally scheduled dates of your 4-H judging events. 
  3. Although this system doesn’t allow for in-person, real-time discussion, judges will provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors.
  4. We will continue our same award and recognition system, including a selection of state fair delegates. Should the state fair be canceled, the exhibits nominated will again be judged through the online system used for the virtual county exhibitions.
  5. Complete instructions for how to make entries, the new scoring system, and other important information you need will be sent soon by 4-H staff in your county. Please be patient as they work to make this transition for your county judging events. This is new for all of us and I have confidence in everyone’s support and understanding as we implement a brand new, online judging opportunity for our 4-H youth.
  6. After consultation with the national 4-H program, extension of 4-H membership eligibility will not be offered to members currently in their final year of eligibility. We encourage all our completion members to take advantage of the online system.
  7. Because of the planning time and resources involved in each of our 4-H events, we are not able to postpone and stack all events for a later time in the summer. It is also uncertain at this time when large group gatherings will be allowed and considered safe according to public health guidelines. For those reasons, all 4-H exhibition events planned through July 5 will be moved to the online platform on their originally scheduled dates.

“Our mission is to support the welfare of families, communities, and small businesses across the state,” says Shelly Nickols-Richardson, associate dean and director of Illinois Extension. “Tough decisions today protect the safety and well-being of our Illinois families going forward so that we can all safely return to the work of sustaining our communities and economy as soon as we can.”

Extension’s updated event policy provides clarity for summer 4-H shows and exhibitions. All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 5 will move online to a virtual exhibition platform called FairEntry. Decisions about 4-H shows scheduled for July 6-31 will be announced by June 1. This solution provides clarity for Extension staff, 4-H members, and volunteers that will allow them to move forward with plans for summer events, scheduled to begin in just over a month.

“4-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” says Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean, and director of Illinois 4-H. “Over the past several weeks, we evaluated a variety of alternatives so that a contingency plan would be ready if in-person events weren’t an option. We are confident that virtual exhibitions through FairEntry are the best solution for allowing 4-H members to participate in this important activity, even during the incredibly unusual circumstances created by the current public health situation.”

4-H members will upload photos and other materials to the virtual platform as evidence of the skills and knowledge gained while working on their projects. The system allows judges to review each project and provide vital learning feedback for exhibitors. The virtual system also allows judges to select the top exhibits, including those that qualify for exhibition at the Illinois State Fair.

Another year of age eligibility will not be granted to 10-year members. Extension said given that many state and national events are being canceled in 2020, there have been conversations around adding an extra year of eligibility for 4-H members. After a period of discussion and public input, the final recommendation from national 4-H committees is that all 4-H national and multi-state events will follow existing age requirements. Because these are valued culminating experiences, Extension is providing an online judging experience so that all 4-H members will continue to have this opportunity.

Illinois 4-H staff are updating project guidelines, developing support documentation for the new system, and creating training resources for volunteer judges and 4-H exhibitors.

More information about 4-H shows is available in a detailed set of frequently asked questions. 4-H members will receive guidance from staff and club leaders about how to use the new system and how to prepare for a successful virtual project exhibition, Diaz says.

If you have questions about programs or more broadly about issues related to our community, the environment, the food you and your family eat or produce, strategies for healthy living, or the economic vitality of your town or state, please reach out to local extension staff members.

General Email: uie-fmpt@illinois.edu

  • Tazewell County office, Pekin: 309-347-6614
  • Fulton County office, Lewistown: 309-547-3711
  • Mason County office, Havana: 309-543-3308
  • Peoria County office, Peoria: 309-685-3140

List of fairs in order by county:

Aug-28 – Sep-07Du Quoin State FairDuquoin
Aug-13 – Aug-23Illinois State FairSpringfield
Jul-29 – Aug-04Adams Co. Fair Assoc.AdamsMendon
Jul-30 – Aug-04Bond Co. Fair Assoc., Inc.BondGreenville
Aug-11 – Aug-16Boone Co. Fair Assoc.BooneBelvidere
Aug-04 – Aug-09Brown Co. Fair Assoc.BrownMt. Sterling
Aug-26 – Aug-30Bureau Co. Ag. BoardBureauPrinceton
Sep-10 – Sep-13Calhoun County FairCalhounHardin
Aug-04 – Aug-08Carroll Co. Fair Assoc.CarrollMilledgeville
Jul-13 – Jul-18Cass Co. Fair Assoc., Inc.CassVirginia
Jul-24 – Aug-01Champaign Co. Fair Assoc.ChampaignUrbana
Jul-07 – Jul-11Fisher Community Fair & Horse ShowChampaignFisher
Jul-21 – Jul-25Christian Co. Ag. Fair Assoc.ChristianTaylorville
Sep-02 – Sep-07Pana Tri-co. Fair Assoc., Inc.ChristianPana
Aug-02 – Aug-08Clark Co. Fair Assoc.ClarkMarshall
Jun-07 – Jun-13Martinsville Ag. Fair Assoc., Inc.ClarkMartinsville
Jul-25 – Aug-01Clay Co. Ag. Fair Assoc, Inc.ClayFlora
Jul-12 – Jul-18Clinton Co. Ag. Inc.ClintonCarlyle
Jul-26 – Aug-02Coles Co. Ag. Assoc.ColesCharleston
Jul-19 – Jul-26Crawford Co. Fair Assoc.CrawfordOblong
Aug-15 – Aug-22Greenup-cumberland Co. Fair Assoc.CumberlandGreenup
Sep-09 – Sep-13Sandwich Fair Assoc., Inc.DekalbSandwich
Jul-21 – Jul-25Farmer City Fair Assoc.DewittFarmer City
Jul-22 – Jul-26Dupage Co. Fair; Expo. AssociationDupageWheaton
Jul-18 – Jul-25Edgar Co. Fair Assoc.EdgarParis
Jul-22 – Aug-01Edwards Co. Ag. Fair Assoc., Inc.EdwardsAlbion
Aug-01 – Aug-08Effingham Co. Fair Assoc.EffinghamAltamont
Jul-12 – Jul-18Fayette County Fair Assoc.FayetteBrownstown
Jun-14 – Jun-20Ford Co. Fair Of Melvin, Inc.FordMelvin
Jul-09 – Jul-16Franklin Co. Fair Assoc.@ Rend Lake CollegeFranklinIna
Jul-20 – Jul-25Fulton Co. Fair & Racing Assoc.FultonLewistown
Sep-03 – Sep-13Gallatin Co. Fair Assoc.GallatinRidgway
Jun-22 – Jun-27Greene Co. Ag. Fai.r, Inc.GreeneCarrollton
Jul-01 – Jul-05Grundy Co. Ag. Dist. FairGrundyMorris
Jul-17 – Jul-26Mcleansboro Fair Assoc.HamiltonMcleansboro
Jul-11 – Jul-18Hancock Co. FairHancockAugusta
Jul-20 – Jul-25Henderson Co. Fair Assoc.HendersonStronghurst
Jun-23 – Jun-27Henry Co. Fair Assoc.HenryCambridge
Jul-15 – Jul-20Iroquois Co Agricultural & 4-h Club FairIroquoisCrescent City
Jun-21 – Jun-27Jasper Co. Ag. Assoc.JasperNewton
Jul-17 – Jul-22Jefferson Co. Youth FairJeffersonIna
Jul-12 – Jul-19Jersey Co. Fair Assoc.JerseyJerseyville
Jul-17 – Jul-19Elizabeth Community FairJo DaviessElizabeth
Jul-30 – Aug-02Jo Daviess County Agricultural SocietyJo DaviessWarren
Jul-15 – Jul-19Kane Co. Fair & Ind. Expo.KaneSt. Charles
Jul-29 – Aug-02Kankakee Co. Fair & Expo. Inc.KankakeeKankakee
Jul-29 – Aug-02Kendall Co. Fair Asso/c., Inc.KendallYorkville
Jul-06 – Jul-11Knox Co. Ag. Board &amp; Fair Assoc.KnoxKnoxville
Jul-29 – Aug-02Lake Co. Fair Assoc.LakeGrayslake
Jul-09 – Jul-12Lasalle Co. Jr. Fair Assoc., Inc.LasalleOttawa
Sep-04 – Sep-07Tri-county Fair Assoc.LasalleMendota
Jul-25 – Jul-30Lawrence Co. Jr. Fair Assoc.LawrenceSumner
Jul-23 – Jul-26Lee Co. 4-h Fair & Jr. ShowLeeAmboy
Aug-05 – Aug-08Cullom Junior FairLivingstonCullom
Aug-19 – Aug-23Fairbury Fair Assoc.LivingstonFairbury
Jul-15 – Jul-18Livingston Co. Ag. Fair Assoc.LivingstonPontiac
Aug-02 – Aug-09Logan Co. Fair Assn.LoganLincoln
Jun-10 – Jun-14Macon Co. Fair Assoc.MaconDecatur
Jun-09 – Jun-13Macoupin Co. Fair & Ag. Assoc., Inc.MacoupinCarlinville
Jul-21 – Jul-26Madison County Fair AssnMadisonHighland
Jul-01 – Aug-08Marion Co. Ag. Fair Assoc., Inc.MarionSalem
Jul-15 – Jul-19Marshall-Putnam Fair Assn.MarshallHenry
Jul-15 – Jul-19Marshall – Putnam Fair Assoc.Marshall – PutnamHenry
Jul-20 – Jul-23Mason Co. 4-h & Jr. Ag. Show Assoc.MasonHavana
Jul-10 – Jul-19Massac Co. Youth Fair & Comm. Ctr., Inc.MassacMetropolis
Jul-06 – Jul-10Mc Donough Co. 4-h Bldg. & Grds. Corp.McDonoughMacomb
Aug-04 – Aug-09Mc Henry Co. Fair Assoc.McHenryWoodstock
Aug-05 – Aug-09Mclean County Fair AssociationMcleanBloomington
Jul-14 – Jul-19Menard Co. Fair, Inc.MenardPetersburg
Jul-07 – Jul-11Mercer County Ag. SocietyMercerAledo
Jul-19 – Jul-26Monroe Co. Fair Assoc.MonroeWaterloo
Jun-24 – Jun-28Montgomery Co. Fair & Ag. Assoc., Inc.MontgomeryButler
Jul-06 – Jul-12Morgan Co. Ag. Fair Assoc.MorganJacksonville
Jun-12 – Jun-14Moultrie – Sullivan Jr. FairMoultrieSullivan
Jul-29 – Aug-02Ogle Co. Fair Assoc., Inc.OgleOregon
Jul-14 – Jul-19Heart Of Il FairPeoriaPeoria
Jun-14 – Jun-21Perry Co. Ag. SocietyPerryPinckneyville
Jun-18 – Jun-21Piatt Co. Jr. Fair Assoc.PiattCerro Gordo
Jun-09 – Jun-13Pike Co. Fair Assoc.PikePleasant Hill
Jun-24 – Jun-28Western Illinois Fair Assoc.PikeGriggsville
Aug-16 – Aug-22Pulaski Civic & Comm.fair BoardPulaskiPulaski
Jul-09 – Jul-12Randolph Co. FairRandolphSparta
Jul-03 – Jul-11Richland Co. Farm & Fair Assoc.RichlandOlney
Jul-21 – Jul-25Rock Island Co. Ag. Fair & Expo. Assoc.Rock IslandEast Moline
Jul-19 – Jul-25Saline Co. Ag. Assoc.SalineHarrisburg
Jun-17 – Jun-21Sangamon Co. Fair & Ag. Assoc.SangamonNew Berlin
Jun-30 – Jul-05Schuyler Co. Fair & Lvstk. Show Assoc.SchuylerRushville
Jul-26 – Jul-31Scott Co. 4-h & Jr. Ag. Sho/w Assoc.ScottWinchester
Jul-19 – Jul-23Shelby Co. 4-h & Jr. Fair Assoc.ShelbyShelbyville
Jul-24 – Jul-27Stark Co. Jr. Fair Assoc., Inc.StarkWyoming
Jul-21 – Jul-25Stephenson Co. Fair Assoc.StephensonFreeport
Jul-27 – Jul-29Veterans Memorial Fai.r Assoc.TazewellPekin
Aug-21 – Aug-29Union County FairUnionAnna
Aug-08 – Aug-15Georgetown Ag. Fair Assoc., Inc.VermilionGeorgetown
Jun-24 – Jun-28Vermilion Co. Fair & Expo.VermilionOakwood
Jul-11 – Jul-17Wabash Co. Youth ExhibitionWabashMt. Carmel
Jul-11 – Jul-18Warren Co. Ag. Fair Assoc.WarrenRoseville
Jul-07 – Jul-11Nashville, Washington Co. Fair Assoc.WashingtonNashville
Sep-18 – Sep-20Okawville Ag. Products Fair Assoc.WashingtonOkawville
Jul-20 – Jul-25The New Wayne Co. Ag. FairWayneFairfield
Aug-10 – Aug-15White Co. Ag. SocietyWhiteCarmi
Aug-18 – Aug-22Whiteside Co. Central Ag. SocietyWhitesideMorrison
Aug-26 – Aug-30Will County Fair Assoc.WillPeotone
Jun-14 – Jun-20Williamson Co. Ag. Assoc., Inc.WilliamsonMarion
Aug-19 – Aug-23Winnebago Co. Fair Assoc., Inc.WinnebagoPecatonica

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News