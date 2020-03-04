Illinois Farm Bureau focusing on mental health of employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — When trying to deal with mental health issues reaching out to a specialist is key.

But farmers and other employees at the Illinois Farm Bureau say they didn’t have people to reach out to.

To combat the issue, The Farm Bureau held its first mental health summit on Wednesday.

“We’ve heard a lot of stories from out in our counties of farmers who are dealing with depression, who are dealing with stress every day, some suicides as well. The national average says farmers are higher than that when it comes to suicide rates,” said Jackie Jones, Associate Field Support Director at The Farm Bureau.

The seminar offered information on mental health and available resources.

“We didn’t have anything out there so I started networking with people in the mental health industry trying to figure out what we can do and came across several people with lots of different resources, but they’re really wasn’t that community effort of coming together and working,” said Jones.

Farmers say this is a great start at tackling the issue.

“There are people that don’t know how to go about the conversation, I think there’s a stigma around mental health and I think young people have a job to get rid of that stigma and to play a role in that is very important,” said Drew DeSutter who is a farmer in Knox County.

Certified school counselor Adrienne DeSutter says bringing up a mental health issue with someone can be difficult, but sometimes starting the conversation helps more than you know.

“Just asking those questions and knowing signs of crisis and knowing to really listen to someone to understand them to help them feel validated, those are really the most important things,” said DeSutter.

The Farm Bureau plans to hold more seminars and resource opportunities in the future.