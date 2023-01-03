HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious.

Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins stated that the Sheriff’s office arrested the father, 21-year-old Alexander King, for aggravated domestic battery of a child with great bodily harm and endangering the health and safety of a child.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.