PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Hanna City father has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly fracturing the skull of his young son in early January.

21-year-old Alexander King was indicted Tuesday on one count of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery in regards to an incident on or around Jan. 2 that resulted in the fracturing of his son’s skull.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF on Jan. 2. King was arrested later that day.

King is set to be arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. He is being held on a bond of $150,000.