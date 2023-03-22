CHICAGO (WMBD)– As Girl Scout cookie season comes to an end, geotagged Twitter data in the past 90 days reveals which cookie reigns supreme in Illinois.

According to the data from Cookoutnews, Illinois and 36 other states uniformly declared the Thin Mint to be the superior cookie. This handily beat out other cookies like Samoas, Tagalongs, and the much-hyped Raspberry Rally.

The state breakdown is as follows:

Thin Mints – 37 states

Samoas – 6 states

Trefoils – 5 states

Carmel deLites – 1 state

Tagalongs – 1 state

Over 230,000 tweets were tracked with the latest trending software.