Illinois federal lawmakers react to Wednesday’s Capitol Hill chaos

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Thursday, the country was still reeling after Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon, interrupting Congress’ confirmation of the electoral votes.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle in the Senate and House of Representatives called Wednesday’s riots “unpatriotic” and “a threat to America’s democracy”.

Both Democrats and Republicans are pointing the finger at President Trump.

Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Illinois Sen Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) said this goes against what she fought for as a U.S. Army veteran.

“(The riots were) An attempt to subvert our democracy and in the process threatening what makes America American,” Duckworth said. “This administration has always had an adverse adverbial relationship with the truth. Trump always cries conspiracy always ferments chaos.”

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL 16 District) appeared on The Colbert Show Wednesday and said the riots were a threat to America’s freedoms.

“I characterize this as a coup attempt. One thing this shows us is the fragility of democracy,” Kinzinger said.

The mob wearing MAGA hats and waving pro-Trump flags smashed windows and destroyed government property. Sen Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said this mob was invited by President Trump to interrupt democracy.

“This temple to democracy was defiled by thugs who roamed the halls and sat in that chair,” Durbin said.

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisles blamed President Trump for inciting the rioters Wednesday during the “Save the Steal” Rally. Trump said, “There’s no conceding when theft is involved.”

Illinois GOP Congressman Kinzinger said Trump’s rhetoric since his November 2020 election loss lead to this moment.

“All you have to do is hear the words of the President talking about storming D.C. and other words prior this, convincing people the election was stolen,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger said he had a feeling it would happen and told his staff to not come into the office. Thankfully, everyone was okay he said.

“As I started to look at Twitter and was getting that feeling something was about to go down plus the President’s speech earlier in the day put me on edge,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger also criticized President Trump’s response to the riots in which Trump told them, “You’re very special” and, “Go home peacefully.”

Kinzinger said Trump is “unfit” to serve in the office for two more weeks.

“It’s just a disaster and I think Americans are happy we only have two more weeks of this left,” Kinzinger said.

Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL 18 District) also criticized Capitol protesters and said the demonstrations were “shameful” and “we are a nation of law and order.”

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL 17 District) said the actions of the mod are “stain to the nation” and said “democracy will prevail.”

Read my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/GoX01kO6Tt — Rep. Cheri Bustos (@RepCheri) January 7, 2021

Rep Rodney Davis (R-IL 13th District) slammed the actions of the rioters as “un-American” and “Un-patriotic.”

“The rioting and violence I saw and heard at the Capitol today brought back painful memories of the Congressional baseball shooting in Virginia a few short years ago. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable and must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. There’s no excuse for what we saw today. It’s unpatriotic and un-American. Political leaders, from Congress to the White House, have an obligation to be voices of reason and calming in times of national crisis. That time is now.

“The peaceful transfer of power is a bedrock principle of American democracy. Members of Congress must uphold our oaths to the Constitution, do our jobs, and resume the process of governing our great Nation. I want to thank the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and others in the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line today and every single day to keep us safe. They have an extremely difficult and dangerous job and today they secured what was an extremely dangerous and unprecedented situation. Please pray for them and their families and pray for our great Nation.” — Rodney Davis, U.S. Rep (R-Illinois, 13 District)