Illinois federal lawmakers reflect on Jan. 6 anniversary

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican and Democratic lawmakers condemned the violence that happened one year ago Thursday, when a mob breached the U.S. Capitol to stop the electoral vote count.

More than 140 Capitol Police officers were injured on Jan. 6. Five people died either during the riot or the days following, including several officers who committed suicide.

“Violence has no place in a democracy!” exclaimed Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on the Senate floor Thursday.

Durbin went on to say it’s a day he will always remember.

“I looked out the window and saw a sea of Trump signs converging on the Capitol. It’s an image I won’t forget,” he said.

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) said it was a stain on the country in a statement to WMBD.

“It was a terrible day for our country and our democracy. We are a nation of law and order and individuals who committed crimes should be held accountable, which federal authorities continue to pursue.” Rep. Darin LaHood (D-Ill.) 18th District

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) also sent a statement to WMBD about the Jan 6. anniversary.

The actions of those who breached the Capitol were lawless and wrong. Those who broke the law that day should be punished as the law requires and face the consequences of their actions. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) 13th District

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said the events of Jan. 6 made her realize democracy is not a sure thing.

“Now we realize, at least for the first time in my life, democracy is fragile and democracy may not be there tomorrow if we don’t do something about it today,” she said.

Bustos called out those who continue to perpetuate lies.

“If people are spreading lies that are literally leading to the destruction of our nation, and attempted demise of democracy, we’ve got to talk about that,” she said. “The truth is one thing. Lies are something else, and they need to be pointed out.”

In a USA Today op-ed published Thursday, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (D-Ill.) stressed the need to “tackle the root causes of that fateful day.” He said his “Country First” movement will do just that.

Kinzinger also sits on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.