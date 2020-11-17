Illinois Federation of Teachers insisting all district revert to remote learning

PEORIA CO., (WMBD) – COVID-19 is surging at an unprecedented rate and school district administrators are facing touch decisions.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers is urging immediate action, calling on all districts to follow science and transition to remote learning.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the federation explains students educators, staff and communities need protection. Adding, they can be better protected if school buildings close during the COVID-19 surge.

Peoria County Regional Superintendent Beth Crider said the schools are not to blame.

“…with the mitigations that we’ve put in place the safety measures we’re taking every precaution we can come up with, school is not where the virus is being transferred it’s what happens after school and on the weekends which is what causes the virus to spread,” Crider said.

Crider said superintendents county-wide are actively having these conversations, monitoring COVID-19 on a day-to-day basis.

“Everyone is making the most difficult decision that they can imagine in real time with the information that they have,” Crider said.

Crider said the districts are considering remote learning after the holidays to prevent super spreading, but not every district has a finalized plan.

“Please be ready and have a plan for your family got remote learning because it could happen very very quickly and we want you to be ready,” Crider said.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers is insisting Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Board of Education do the right thing and take action.

Adding, by allowing in-person instruction districts are jeopardizing the health and safety of everyone.