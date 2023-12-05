CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is signaling the alarm on holiday-related fires.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that over one-third of decoration fires are started by candles. In addition, Over two-fifths of decoration fires are caused by decorations too close to heat sources.

“Decorating for the holiday season is an exciting time, but you need to keep fire safety in mind

when you deck the halls,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera.

He continued, “Make sure to follow all the manufacturer recommendations when it comes to the number of light strings you string together and replace any light strings with broken or frayed wires. Consider using battery-powered candles, or make sure to extinguish all candles before heading to bed or leaving a room. Following a few of these safety tips will help you enjoy a bright and festive holiday season free from any accidental fires.”

Candle fires peak in December but slightly taper off in January. The top three days for candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

The OSFM has released a list of fire safety tips:

Be careful with holiday decorations. Make sure decorations are either flame-retardant or flame-resistant.

fire. Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

Extinguish all lit candles before going to bed or leaving the house.

Check to make sure your lights are rated for indoor or outdoor use or both.

recommendation for the number of light strings you can string together. Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

unusual for a tree to drink two gallons of water the first day it is in the stand. Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.

The OSFM is also hosting its annual Keep the Wreath Red Campaign to raise awareness about holiday fire safety.