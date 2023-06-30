SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera is warning Illinois residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

According to the Illinois state news release, every year fireworks cause burn injuries, accidental fires, loss of limbs and deaths due to the use of fireworks.

“Fireworks have been a tradition for many during the 4th of July, but this is a dangerous tradition that lands many in hospitals each year with burns, lost limbs, or worse, losing their life,” Rivera said. “This can all be avoided by simply leaving fireworks to the professional and attending a show put on by your local community.”

Information from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows that fireworks started more than 12,000 fires in 2021, including 2,082 structure fires and 316 vehicle fires. Those fires led to 29 injuries and $59 million in property damage.

Most fireworks are illegal to use in Illinois. In the City of Peoria, prohibited fireworks include: