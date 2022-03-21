EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Spring is here and many anglers are itching to hit the water and start fishing again, but annual fishing licenses are set to expire soon.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), Sport Fishing Licenses purchased last year are valid until March 31.

It’s $15 for Illinois residents 16 and older to buy a new license for 2022.

Residents 65 and older can buy their annual license for just $7.75.

Anglers caught fishing without a license could face a citation up to $195.The money from license fees goes right back to helping keep Illinois waterways full of fish.

“The monies generated from the fishing license sales go directly back to the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) fisheries, and it allows them to stock our rivers and lakes. We do surveys, netting surveys, to establish the health of the fish in the lake, and it’s really important to purchase the license, so those things can continue to happen,” said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Isaac Gerard.

Gerard said that Illinois’ Free Fishing days, where those without a license can out and catch fish, is June 18-19.