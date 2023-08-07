SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB 1818 Monday, which started the process of possibly creating a new state flag for Illinois.

According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, the Illinois Flag Commission will be looking into creating a new state flag and developing new designs. The commission will submit its findings to the legislature.

“Throughout our 205-year history, Illinois has boasted two official state flags — and it may be time we create a new one that exemplifies the values of our great state,” Pritzker said. “Today, I am proud to sign SB 1818 to establish the Illinois Flag Commission to aid us in this process as we decide what our future flag should represent.”

The commission is expected to submit up to 10 potential flags to the General Assembly by September 2024, and a report by December 2024.

The first state flag of Illinois was adopted on July 6, 1915. The current Illinois state flag was adopted on July 1, 1975.