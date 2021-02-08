Illinois Gaming Board released preliminary Super Bowl sports wagering data

CHICAGO (WMBD) — The Illinois Gaming Board released the available Super Bowl LV sports wagering information Monday.

According to the gaming board, over $45,000,000 were wagered on the big game. $42,756,647 of that amount were bets made online.

The state of Illinois made over $1,148,890 from tax revenue from the bets made. This amount does not include an additional two percent tax that applies to those who made bets in Cook County.

All of these numbers are preliminary, and official amounts will be available by next month.