A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ freeze on gas tax increases will expire January 1 as national gas prices are at their lowest in 22 months.

The annual increase in gas taxes was delayed for six months by Governor Pritzker. On January 1, the hike is expected to increase by 2.2 cents per gallon, followed by an approximate 3.8 cents per gallon hike on July 1, according to inflation experts’ estimates.

The nationwide average for gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with the average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have dropped over the past several weeks as consumer demand slows across the globe.