SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– A bill passed the Illinois General Assembly that would allow businesses and public institutions to provide multi-occupant all-gender bathrooms if they choose to do so.

According to capitalnewsillinois.com, House Bill 1286 would change the current state law that requires multi-occupancy bathrooms to be designated as male or female.

The bill unleashed a volatile diatribe from Republican lawmakers that included threats of violence.

Sen. Neil Anderson (R) of the 47th District emphasized to lawmakers he would be a part of the hypothetical violence, “I’m telling you right now, if a guy walks in there, I’m going to beat the living piss out of him.”

Shouts of support could be heard from other Republicans.

Sen. Chapin Rose (R) of the 51st District gave a thinly veiled warning to bill supporters by saying “If all you ladies want guys in your bathroom be careful what you wish for. That’s all I gotta say, be careful what you wish for.”

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Westchester, said the opponents “have a problem with the LGBTQ community.”

The legislation would not require businesses and public institutions to provide multi-occupant all-gender bathrooms, it merely gives them the option to do so.

It now heads to Gov. Pritzker’s desk for signature.