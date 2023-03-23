SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced several grants to help combat carjackings and motor vehicle thefts in Illinois Thursday.

According to a press release, $21 million in funding from the Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council is going to six law enforcement agencies across the state.

“There is no single solution, but these grants give law enforcement needed financial resources, which will provide a greater sense of focus and effort to recover stolen vehicles and prevent carjackings that have been occurring all too frequently throughout our state,” said Giannoulias.

Locally, the Greater Peoria Auto Crimes Task Force will receive $2,150,700.

The council’s work has led to the recovery of 4,726 recovered vehicles valued at $92 million.