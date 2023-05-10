PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare is closing the gap for behavioral health services for teens and adults in Central Illinois.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the construction of a $35 million Meadowview Behavioral Hospital on Illinois Route 91 in Peoria. The brand-new 64,000-square-foot inpatient treatment facility will offer acute inpatient care, dual diagnosis treatment, and ambulatory services.

“This is an opportunity we’ve been looking for years to serve communities better,” said OSF Chief Operating Officer Dr. Mike Cruz.

Cruz said there is a big need for mental health services in Central Illinois and beyond.

“We’ve had a calendar year where 600 patients left the facility at St. Francis to be transferred to other facilities that require inpatient psychiatric services that we didn’t provide. So in one year, 600 patients left our community to go someplace else because we couldn’t provide enough of those services. So the demand is huge and its actually gotten worse,” he said.

The hospital will be developed in coordination with psychiatric hospital developer US HealthVest and will likely open by the end of 2025, Cruz said.