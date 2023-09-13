CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) officially endorsed COVID-19 vaccine guidelines put forth by the CDC on Wednesday.

An Illinois e-News release confirms the newly FDA-approved COVID-19 shots for everyone aged six and up.

“Illinois now has a new tool to prepare our residents for the fall and winter respiratory season: an updated COVID-19 vaccine that targets current strains,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.

He continued, “I recommend the updated vaccine for everyone 6 months and older. These shots will help prevent hospitalizations and severe outcomes and are especially important for those who are over 65, immunocompromised, or have chronic medical conditions.”

The former versions of the vaccines are no longer authorized for use as new variants of COVID-19 have begun to appear.

IDPH will monitor data on COVID-19 in addition to other seasonal illnesses. Data shows an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with a seven percent increase statewide last week.

More information about IDPH guidelines on COVID-19 can be found here.