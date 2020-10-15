Illinois health officials announce highest one-day case total with 4,015 new cases, 53 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials announced 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase statewide since the pandemic began. State officials also reported 53 additional deaths.

Illinois health officials say the deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 male 70s

Carroll County: 1 female 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Christian County: 1 female 60s

Clark County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Fayette County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 70s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 2 males 80s

Kendall County: 1 male 60s

Knox county: 1 male 20s

Lawrence County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 60s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s

Saline County: 1 female 70s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s

Wabash County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 is 4.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

