Illinois health officials announce highest one-day case total with 4,015 new cases, 53 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials announced 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase statewide since the pandemic began. State officials also reported 53 additional deaths.
Illinois health officials say the deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Carroll County: 1 female 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 60s
- Christian County: 1 female 60s
- Clark County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 2 males 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 60s
- Knox county: 1 male 20s
- Lawrence County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 male 60s
- Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Richland County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s
- Shelby County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15 is 4.9%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009.
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
