Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation to cease operations by end of year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Heart & Lung Foundation (IHLF) will sunset operations by the end of the year.

“When the new coronavirus pandemic hit in March, its immediate sweeping effects and the not-yet-understood long-term health consequences of COVID-19 disease caused the current IHLF board of directors to pause and take a hard look at the IHLF’s past and its future,” explained IHLF executive director Lisa Slater. “The board didn’t want to spend down IHLF remaining funds just to stay afloat as we tried to retool our direction on the fly.”

In its final actions before the year ends, the IHLF will present AEDs to Downs United Methodist Church, Living Hope Christian Church, and Olympia South Elementary School.

The foundation will also distribute 1,671 fabric face coverings to the Center for Hope Food Pantry Network and 266 fabric face coverings along with disposable surgical masks to Project Oz. The fabric face coverings were handsewn and donated by community members as part of the IHLF’s WeCover initiative.

The IHLF was established in 2000 by a group of cardiologists and pulmonologists from the Illinois Heart and Lung Associates.

