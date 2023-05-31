SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WMBD)–An Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) special agent received the Medal of Honor on Wednesday for his selfless effort to save an elderly couple from a burning car.

An Illinois e-News release confirms that Bryan Hileman was presented with the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor for “exceptional bravery or heroism while performing his duties as a law enforcement officer.”

Hileman is the first IGB agent to receive the award. 136 law enforcement officers total were awarded for their efforts.

On February 19, 2020, Hileman was off duty when he lost power at home. He witnessed a vehicle that had struck a utility pole with an elderly couple who were unable to escape.

Hileman pulled the woman out of the car before returning for the unconscious husband from behind the wheel. The husband was saved just as the vehicle burst into flames.

The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency responsible for overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming, and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of Illinois gaming while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities.