Illinois House Republicans call for changes to redistricting process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois state lawmakers are at odds over the process of redistricting.

Wednesday, April 21, a group of House Republicans voiced their concerns about the issue.

During a conference, GOP lawmakers said they want to use the 2020 Census to draw legislative maps, but that information has been delayed because of the pandemic.

In its place, Republicans said Illinois Democrats intend to use data from the American Community Survey.

Representative Tim Butler (Springfield-R) said he does not believe that survey will best represent Illinois.

“We all know that populations can move swiftly especially our large urban areas. So there’s plenty of examples where the ACS data does not accurately reflect the communities that they’ve surveyed,” Butler said.

Representative Ryan Spain (Peoria-R) explained that he would like both parties to work together on redistricting.

“There’s only one reason that we would not use Census data to draw legislative maps, and that’s so that the Democrats can ram through a partisan map right now before the June 30th deadline so that they can avoid the need to work together,” Spain said.

Lawmakers say if the June 30th deadline is not met, the issue will go to a bipartisan commission.