SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reporting an increase in the number of deer harvested during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.

According to an Illinois news release, from Nov. 17-19, preliminary numbers show that 53,348 deer were harvested, which is up from the 52,354 that hunters took during the first weekend of 2022.

Local counties include McLean with 432, Tazewell with 377, and Peoria beating both with 581.

Below is the total deer count for local counties.

County 2021 2022 2023 FULTON 1154 1249 1296 KNOX 720 737 821 LASALLE 409 427 499 MCLEAN 398 349 432 PEORIA 567 576 581 TAZEWELL 339 352 377 TOTAL 3587 3690 4006 State of Illinois

The seven-day firearm deer season is set to conclude Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other hunting opportunities in the near future include:

muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 8-10;

late-winter antlerless-only and chronic wasting disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 28-31 and Jan. 12-14; and

archery deer season through Jan. 14. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

More information about Illinois deer hunting can be found here.