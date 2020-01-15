Illinois is second in the nation for the least amount of DUI arrests

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — According to a report from the U.S Drug Test Centers, Illinois ranks second for the lowest number of DUI arrests. However, that may not be the case for the Bloomington Police Department.

The BPD places an added emphasis on driving under the influence after years of deadly crashes. Just last year the department broke the record for number of DUI arrests., but according to Chief Dan Donath, illinois’ low ranking could be attributed to other factors.

“Is there a lack of man power in illinois in order to force the laws?” he said. “Is there a lack of emphasis within the different departments?”

The report shows DUI arrests in the state have declined 30% over the past 10 years.

Though that sounds like a good thing, one might wonder if less arrests mean more people are getting away with drunk driving.

Donath says his department is making sure that is not the case.

The department made 349 DUI arrests in 2019, dwarfing the previous record of 300 set in 2016. While that means more people are being held accountable, Donath wants that number to fall.

“The fewer number that we have the better off we are,” he said. “The important part for us we will continue to try and emphasize the enforcement of dui’s but if they are just not out there that would be fantastic.”



Illinois ranks 49th out of the 50 states for DUI arrests, just slightly behind Deleware.