Illinois top soybean state in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Challenges with rain and cool temperatures last year did not stop Illinois farmers from raising more soybeans than any other state in the nation.

Soybean producers in the state raised more than 6 million bushels on more than 10 million acres– averaging about 59 bushels per acre.

That compares to about 54 bushels per acre in 2019. The manager of the Peoria County Farm Bureau Patrick Kirchhofer said Illinois produces around 15% of the total soybean production in the U.S.

“Typically, Illinois and Iowa compete for the number one position in Soybeans yield average, and also corn. But this year we just happen to have better weather and better-growing conditions than Iowa,” Kirchhofer said.

Coming in second was Indiana with 58 bushels an acre, and Iowa came in third– raising 53 bushels an acre.

Kirchhofer said close to 50% of the country’s soybean production came from these three states.