SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Total nonfarm jobs increased in 13 metropolitan areas and decreased in one for February, according to the U.S. Burea of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (DES).

“Today’s data is further indication that job growth continues to trend in the right direction with expansion throughout every corner of the state across sectors,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “Job expansion creates new and growing career opportunities for jobseekers and the demand for employers to invest in and retain the talented and diverse Illinois labor force.”

Metro areas with the largest over-the-year percentage increases were Bloomington (+4.8%, +4,500), Peoria (3.9%, +6,400), and Champaign-Urbana (+3.4%, +4,000).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were in Chicago (-0.9 point to 4.1%), Rockford (-0.8 point to 6.3%), and Decatur (-0.6 point to 5.9%).