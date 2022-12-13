WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and it’s having an effect on almost every household.

Smoke alarms need to be updated for those who live in homes that were built before 1988.

In 2021, there were 97 residential fire deaths in Illinois, with a majority happening in homes without working smoke detectors.

The law requires Illinois residents to replace their old smoke detectors with a long-term 10-year sealed battery.

The new detectors cost about $20, last 10 years, and there’s no need to change the battery, making it more cost-efficient over time. It also has a silencer button on it, turning off the alarm for 15 minutes for those who have a detector near the kitchen or bathroom.

“This is an easy solution, it’s cost-effective and the technology’s there and to have the technology and not use it is something we want to overcome,” said Govt. Affairs Director for the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and Illinois Firefighters Association, Margaret Vaughn.

The Washington fire department was also honored on Tuesday as one of the top departments in Illinois for smoke detector installation, completing over 1,000 in-home installations.