Illinois lawmakers propose bill, requiring sixth-graders to get HPV vaccine

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A bill proposed in the Illinois House would require sixth-graders to get a vaccination that could lower the risks of getting cancer in the future.

HB4870 would amend The Communicable Disease Prevention Act.

Provides that the Department of Public Health shall adopt a rule requiring students, upon entering the sixth grade of any public, private, or parochial school, to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and requiring confirmation that the student has completed the series of HPV vaccinations upon entering the ninth grade of any public, private, or parochial school. HB4870 , Illinois General Assembly

The department would adopt the rule in time to allow students to receive the vaccination before the start of the school year beginning in 2022. This would be effective on January 1, 2021.

Some parents expressed their worries. They said they are on the fence about the proposal.

With the HPV vaccine I’m not sure that there’s been enough research into the effects the long term effects of that vaccine so I don’t know if I personally would feel comfortable having my children have that vaccine. Amanda Gordon-Sandberg, Parent

Peoria County Public Health Administrator said no one has died from this shot, but points out that people have died from cancer. Cancer is one of the risks after contracting HPV.

That as a parent is one of the scariest things because you try to protect your kids from the unknown, but then at the same time like you said we do know that HPV causes these ailments. Amanda Gordon-Sandberg, Parent

While some said it is the parent’s decision to make, others said it should be out of their hands.

They should really overide the parents if they give their position on it just because of the safety is gives the greater population of kids and the population later in life. Ray Lees, Parent

Hendrickson said it is as simple as three shots and that taking advantage of it early improves health outcomes for children.

At 11 the sexual activity is zero to none. So you want to make sure that you can get the vaccine prior to any sexual activity even though you can still get it afterwards but really you want to target it as soon as possible. Monica Hendrickson, Peoria County Health Administrator

Although Hendrickson said there have been no deaths, the CDC said that between the year 2014 and 2017 seven people died after getting the shot.