Illinois lawmakers pushing to end workplace discrimination

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) is sponsoring legislation to end discrimination of hair in the workplace.

Booth wants to amend the Illinois Human Rights Act, by expounding upon the word “race.” It would include traits historically associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles, such as locks braids and twists.

Higher education professional, Anitria Shaw, is happy to see that lawmakers are working to make a change.

While I feel it’s unfortunate that we need legislation to guide this, I’m glad that someone has recognized it and is [working] to protect those of us who choose to wear our hair naturally in the workplace. Anitria Shaw, Higher Education Professional

Breona Bynum, the owner of Everlasting Images Salon, said it is unfair to be discriminated against because of a hairstyle.

Our hair doesn’t explain if we can perform the job or if they feel like we deserve the job from just the way we choose to wear our hair. Breona Bynum, Everlasting Images Salon owner

Bynum said she has had several clients who request her services before a job interview or before going to work. She styles some of her clients’ hair in a manner that enables them to wear a wig instead of their own hair.

They feel like they wouldn’t get the job because they’re going in their natural state hair. Breona Bynum, Everlasting Images Salon owner

It’s stressful, it makes you feel like you’re less than, it’s a constant battle you feel like you’re being judged not on the quality of your work, but on your outer appearance and you feel like you’re being forced to conform to a norm that really has no real basis other than to look the same. Anitria Shaw, Higher Education Professional

Shaw said the stigma surrounding the hair of people of color needs to end.

I’ve heard people say well it’s unprofessional or it’s not fitting for the environment. As someone who used to teach implicit bias courses I would say well what makes it unprofessional, that’s subjective. Anitria Shaw, Higher Education Professional

Shaw also said that hair discrimination can affect mental and physical health. Adding, the perm is a method women of color use to produce straighter hair. She said the chemicals in the ingredients of perm products are carcinogens.

Bynum adds that once some women start using straightening products or extensions for longer or straighter hair, they become less comfortable wearing their hair the way it grows.

It’s hard for African American women to embrace their own natural hair because they become use to the weave, they become used to covering it up. Breona Bynum, Everlasting Images Salon owner

Bynum encourages women to embrace their natural hair. Shaw emphasizes that because someone is not accustomed to a particular hairstyle, it does not make the hairstyle wrong, it just makes it different.