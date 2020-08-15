Illinois lawmakers react to Former Gov. James Thompson’s death

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 1985 file photo, Illinois Gov. James R. Thompson, behind the wheel of a Chrysler convertible, is joined by G. Glenn Gardner, left, and Yoichi Nakane, after a news conference in Chicago. Thompson, known as “Big Jim” during a long career that eventually made him the state’s longest-serving chief executive, has died. He was 84. Thompson died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago, his wife, Jayne, told the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times. (AP Photo/Mark Elias, File)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois lawmakers are reacting to the death of former Gov. James Thompson Friday.

In a press release, Gov. JB Pritzker said ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat the people he encountered with kindness and decency.

“On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson. As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.” Gov. JB Pritzker

In a statement, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn said Thomson stood for cleaning up corruption in Illinois politics and government.

“From the time he signed the Political Honesty Initiative – to stop legislative conflicts of interest, double dipping, and advance pay for politicians – when he was first running for Governor in 1976, Gov. Jim Thompson stood for cleaning up corruption in Illinois politics and government. “As US Attorney, he brought to justice scores of corrupt public officials. As Governor of Illinois for a record 14 years, Jim Thompson always remained true to his conscience and convictions. “Jim Thompson generously helped me when I was Governor of Illinois from 2009 to 2015. “For the past four decades, he has strengthened the annual conference of US midwest states and the people and businesses of Japan, an international legacy of friendship that created and maintained thousands of jobs in Illinois. “The people of Illinois owe a permanent debt of gratitude to Gov. James R. “Big Jim” Thompson. “May God rest his eternal soul.” Pat Quinn

In his statement, Illinois State Sen. Bill Brady called Thomson a man of Integrity.

“Jim Thompson was a man of integrity and a man of many talents who always put the people of Illinois first. As a former US Attorney, he worked tirelessly to root out public corruption in Illinois. As our governor, he strived to find common ground and build consensus. That ability to bring people together, despite a difference of opinion, is a testament to the type of leader he was and is a reminder of what can be accomplished when Illinoisans work together for the betterment of our state. My thoughts and prayers are with Jayne and his family during this difficult time.” Illinois State Sen. Bill Brady

