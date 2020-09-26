Illinois lawmakers react to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON — Illinois lawmakers are reacting after President Donald Trump announced that he will be nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court Saturday.

Rep. Darin LaHood (Il-R) called Judge Barrett an outstanding selection.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett is an outstanding selection to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court and reaffirms that our Constitution will be strongly and properly upheld in the nation’s highest court. Americans elected President Trump in part nominate men and women to the federal judiciary that apply the law fairly and protect the rights guaranteed by the Constitution, not activist judges that legislate from the bench. Judge Barrett’s midwestern common-sense and record as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit exhibits a deep intellectual understanding of the law and commitment to the Constitution. I hope the Senate acts quickly to confirm her and I have every confidence that Judge Barrett will continue to serve our nation faithfully on the Supreme Court.” Rep. Darin LaHood (Il-R)

Sen. Dick Durbin (Il-D) said Republicans are trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

“It is clear why Republicans have reversed their position from 2016 about giving the American people ‘a voice’ in filling an election year vacancy. They want another vote on the Supreme Court for their lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act—eliminating health insurance for millions, ending protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and raising costs for millions more—in the middle of a pandemic.” Sen. Dick Durbin (Il-D)

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Il-D) said Judge Barrett will not have her support.

“The stakes could not be higher: if Republicans insist on confirming Judge Barrett, the Court could roll back women’s reproductive rights, greenlight more dark money in politics, jeopardize voting rights and civil rights for Black and brown communities and knock down any progress on climate action. I voted against confirming Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit because she failed to demonstrate the capability or willingness to serve as an impartial, fair and independent jurist. Judge Barrett was not fit to be a Circuit Judge in 2017 and she is the wrong choice for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court today. Once again, she will not have my support.” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Il-D)

This story will be updated as more lawmakers react.

