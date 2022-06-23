(WMBD) — The United States Supreme Court released an opinion Thursday morning that strikes down a New York gun control law, which was deemed too restrictive.

The law in question requires those wishing to obtain a concealed carry license to demonstrate a special need for a license, beyond a basic desire for self-defense. The Court’s opinion stated that this law prevented “law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their right to keep and bear arms.”

The 6-3 decision to invalidate New York’s concealed carry law could also affect the legality of similar restrictions in more than a half dozen other states.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued this statement in response.

“Every day, parents across America are burying children they have lost to gun violence. And yet, as our nation still mourns the horrific massacres in Uvalde and Buffalo, and as we work to combat the daily toll of the gun violence epidemic in cities like Chicago, this decision will make it even easier for guns to flood our streets. For years, the gun lobby has told us the way to reduce gun violence is not to pass new gun laws, but to enforce the laws already on the books. At the same time, the gun lobby has been arguing in court to strike down those gun laws on the books. Today, they succeeded. This decision makes it all the more important for Congress to take actionable steps to protect our kids and communities from this nation’s gun violence epidemic. In a nation of almost 400 million firearms, this Supreme Court decision is an invitation for more gun deaths and chaos in America’s neighborhoods. Relying on history to justify this conclusion is, as Justice Breyer’s dissent states, unrealistic in an age of 3D printed ‘ghost guns.’” Dick Durbin, U.S. Senator (D-IL)

Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) supports the Supreme Court decision and said this in response:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a New York gun-control law restricting concealed carry is a big win for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense. As a Concealed Carry License holder in the State of Illinois, I know how important the right to carry is. Law-abiding citizens shouldn’t have to face undue burdens to exercise their Second Amendment rights so they can protect their life, family, and property.” Rodney Davis, U.S. Representative (IL-13)

