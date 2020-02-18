Illinois lawmakers react to the commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reactions are beginning to roll in from lawmakers across Illinois to President Donald Trump commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker:

Illinoisans have endured far too much corruption, and we must send a message to politicians that corrupt practices will no longer be tolerated. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 18, 2020

President Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believe this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 18, 2020

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria):

This is outrageous. How did we go from “lock her up” to “set him free”? Illinois is still suffering from the tremendous damage done by Rod Blagojevich. https://t.co/ib6haREHBq — Ryan Spain (@ryan_spain) February 18, 2020

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.):

Former Governor Blagojevich betrayed the people of Illinois and engaged in a pattern of corrupt behavior for which he was held accountable and which cost him more than seven years of freedom. At a time when corruption by elected officials is still in the headlines, Illinois and Washington should move quickly to establish stricter ethics requirements, including the full detailed disclosure of income, net worth, and income tax returns by all elected officials.” Sen. Durbin

The Illinois House Republican Delegation, including Congressmen Darin LaHood (IL-18), Adam Kinzinger (IL-16), and Rodney Davis (IL-13):

We are disappointed by the President’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s federal sentence. We believe he received an appropriate and fair sentence, which was the low-end of the federal sentencing guidelines for the gravity of his public corruption convictions. Blagojevich is the face of public corruption in Illinois, and not once has he shown any remorse for his clear and documented record of egregious crimes that undermined the trust placed in him by voters. As our state continues to grapple with political corruption, we shouldn’t let those who breached the public trust off the hook. History will not judge Rod Blagojevich well. Illinoise House Republican Delegation

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza:

No surprise. Birds of a feather flock together. #twill https://t.co/8FrYi2FgQ3 — Illinois Comptroller (@ILComptroller) February 18, 2020

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin:

New: Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says jailed ex-gov Blagojevich was "rogue on steroids" when he "abused the office." Adds, "I guess @realDonaldTrump's not concerned about the state of Illinois next November." pic.twitter.com/vMJ95ve3HO — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs sent the following statement:

Eleven years ago, I voted to convict and remove a member of my own party who abused his office to further his own re‑election. I wish that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate had shown similar courage when a leader in their party abused his office to further his own re-election. If that had happened, we would not be dealing with this today. It is some comfort, however, that my motion to bar our former governor from ever holding public office again means he will no longer be able to abuse the public trust. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs

The Illinois Republican Party released a statement condemning the move:

In a state where corrupt, machine-style politics is still all too common, it’s important that those found guilty serve their prison sentence in its entirety. Rod Blagojevich is certainly no exception. The former Governor’s proven record of corruption is a stain upon Illinois and its citizens. We must stand up and send the message that corruption will not be tolerated in Illinois. GOP Chairman Tim Schneider