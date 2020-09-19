Illinois lawmakers remember Justice Ginsburg

CIProud.com
FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
PEORIA, Ill. — Reactions are coming in from across the state about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here are the reactions of some Central Illinois politicans.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a pioneer who served our nation for 27 years on the Supreme Court. She was a gifted lawyer and jurist who leaves a profound impact on our nation that will not be forgotten.I am praying for her family and her loved ones. May she Rest In Peace.— Darin LaHood (@RepLaHood) September 19, 2020
The Supreme Court’s most valiant lady is gone. Rest in peace, Ruth.— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 18, 2020
America has lost an icon and inspiration in Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/z4I6X7g5h7— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 19, 2020
Tonight, our nation lost one of its most steadfast champions for justice and equality. Justice Ginsburg dedicated her life to protecting the rights of women and oppressed communities. (1/2)— Cheri Bustos (@CheriBustos) September 19, 2020
There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero. https://t.co/seAuMWdP9Y— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) September 19, 2020
