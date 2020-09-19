Illinois lawmakers remember Justice Ginsburg

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington. A tweet Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from a new bride brought the first sighting of ailing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

PEORIA, Ill. — Reactions are coming in from across the state about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here are the reactions of some Central Illinois politicans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News