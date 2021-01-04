Illinois lawmakers say income tax hike is possible

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are many unknowns on what’s to come in this week’s lame-duck session, but Illinois Republicans worry a tax increase may come to the forefront.

While Illinois lawmakers say they are in the dark about what’s on the agenda for the session, the spokesperson for Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan tells WMBD a tax hike is not on the table.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin believes otherwise, saying Monday morning he believes Madigan will try to sneak a 20% income tax increase during the lame-duck session.

“We heard it straight from the horse’s mouth, and it was Mike Madigan (…) He stated he’s willing to pass a tax increase during a lame-duck session. I don’t know what the other democrat’s side of the aisle is planning to do, but I think Mike Madigan has a way to find votes at times,” Durkin said.

Last month, Madigan told his chamber’s Black Caucus he would help increase the current income tax rate if Governor J.B. Pritzker wanted one. If the income tax increase is passed during the lame-duck, Durkin said you can expect to pay 5.94% in income taxes.

The lame-duck session is expected to last through Jan. 13.