Illinois leaders discuss petition to expand voters’ abilities to recall elected officials

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a new push from state officials to expand Illinois voters’ abilities to recall elected officials.

This spring, State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) and State Rep. Mark Batinick (R-Plainfield) composed legislation to amend the Illinois constitution to expand and strengthen the recall provision.

Tuesday, Barickman and Batinick partnered with the Illinois Opportunity Project to discuss their proposal. The group is hoping to collect at least 363,813 petition signatures to place an advisory question on the November 2022 statewide ballot.

The question would read, “Shall Illinois voters be given the power to recall their elected officials?”

“The erosion of confidence that exists in Illinois I think is at an all-time high. So we think it’s time to give power back to the people so that the government is serving them in the manner that it’s supposed to,” Barickman said.

The group said if the provision were to move forward, the recall would be voted on at the next regularly scheduled election. There would need to be a 60% threshold for a recall, and they would advocate for a normal line of succession.

It would also allow for the Senate President, Speaker of the House or Auditor-General to be recalled.