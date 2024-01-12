CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois was the nation’s top soybean-producing state, even though production was down 4% from the previous year.

In corn, Illinois was second to Iowa.

The United States Department of Agriculture released state and national crop production summaries on Friday.

Timely rainfall made a difference, said Patrick Kirchhofer, manager for the Peoria Farm Bureau.

“It showed how important rainfall is in the later third of the growing season,” Kirchhofer said. Both soybeans and corn kernels grew in size because of the late rain.

He also said the corn crop rebounded. After an extremely dry spring, some of the corn plant leaves had started to curl. He said that is rare in a region with rich black soil.

Illinois produced 659 million bushels of soy, estimated to be 63 bushels per acre. Iowa was the second state in terms of production at 648 million bushels. Indiana was fourth overall in production but was second in yield, producing 61 bushels per acre.

While U.S. growers produced more than earlier estimates, actual production was down 2.5%.

Illinois growers produced more corn, winter wheat, and oats than it did in 2022.

Illinois’ 2.28 billion bushels of corn made it the second-highest producer in the U.S. Only Iowa was higher at 2.5 billion bushels.

Yields were estimated to be 206 bushels per acre. Kirchhofer says that is excellent, in fact, much higher than what was normal even 20 years ago. He attributed that to seed genetics and precision agriculture practices.

Illinois had planted 4% more acres of corn over 2022. Production ended up being higher even though yields were down 3.7%.

The U.S. produced 15.3 billion bushels of corn, which was an increase of 12.4% over 2022.

Illinois winter wheat was at 67.9 million bushels, an increase of 53%. Illinois oats were at 1.53 million bushels, up 84%.

Illinois growers devoted 16% fewer acres to hay, and production declined proportionally.

For all principal crops, Kansas leads the nation in planted acreage, followed by Iowa, North Dakota, Illinois and Texas.