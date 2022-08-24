PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.

Pontiac Public Library was awarded $15,000 of that total.

With the money, Pontiac Public Library plans on upgrading its emergency exits on the building.

In a press release, White stated these grants help maintain libraries so they can stay open.

“Many of our public libraries simply do not have sufficient funds to pay for these structural improvements on their own. I am proud to provide this necessary support,” White stated.

A full list of libraries receiving the funding can be found below: