PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $870,000 in grant money was awarded to 18 public libraries in Illinois on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Jesse White awarded $870,800 to Illinois libraries as part of the FY2022 Live and Learn Grant program. The grant helps libraries statewide pay for essential capital improvements.
Pontiac Public Library was awarded $15,000 of that total.
With the money, Pontiac Public Library plans on upgrading its emergency exits on the building.
In a press release, White stated these grants help maintain libraries so they can stay open.
“Many of our public libraries simply do not have sufficient funds to pay for these structural improvements on their own. I am proud to provide this necessary support,” White stated.
A full list of libraries receiving the funding can be found below:
- Antioch Public Library District $92,127 for the remodeling of the library restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
- Carlinville Public Library $31,600 for the replacement of HVAC units.
- Carrier Mills-Stonefort Public Library District $28,436 for the installation of a new curbside book drop, an ADA-compliant circulation desk, energy-efficient lighting and electrical wiring upgrades.
- Catlin Public Library $29,000 for new flooring and painting in the children`s area.
- Flora Public Library $35,000 for a roof replacement.
- Nokomis Public Library $35,000 for the conversion of an existing building into the library.
- North Chicago Public Library $83,122 for interior and exterior building renovations.
- Pontiac Public Library $15,000 for upgrades to the library`s emergency exit doors.
- Richard A. Mautino Memorial Library in Spring Valley $2,980 for the installation of automatic entry doors to meet ADA requirements.
- Riverton Public Library $5,269 for the installation of automatic entry doors and restroom modifications to meet ADA requirements.
- Selby Township Library District in DePue $24,450 for carpet replacement throughout the library.
- Shorewood-Troy Public Library District $83,463 for new flooring, painting, electrical upgrades and the replacement of emergency exit doors.
- South Holland Public Library $125,000 to support a $1.5 million interior renovation project.
- Sterling Public Library $111,554 to upgrade elevator and building mechanical systems.
- Toluca Public Library District $70,022 to repair an exterior brick and masonry building wall.
- Western District Library in Orion $50,000 for interior renovations to meet ADA requirements.
- William Leonard Public Library District in Robbins $34,902 for roof repair, the installation of an interior and exterior security camera system, and a drive-up book drop.
- Wilmington Public Library District $13,875 for interior and exterior building renovations to meet ADA requirements.