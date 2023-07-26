CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Liquor Control Commission (ILCC) is reminding people of the legal drinking age to stay safe when consuming liquor in hot weather.

An Illinois e-News release discusses the dangers of drinking outdoors during July and August, the hottest months of the year.

Spending time outdoors in excessive heat can be dangerous, but adding alcohol increases the health risks.

“We want to encourage everyone enjoying outdoor summer activities to be mindful of the heat,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “As always, we want merrymakers to have fun but be safe, as extreme heat plus alcohol can be a dangerous cocktail.”

Below are some tips to stay safe when drinking outdoors:

Drink lots of water;

Take breaks from the sun indoors or in the shade;

Wear sunscreen and a hat or visor; and

Limit time in the midday sun; according to the EPA, the sun’s rays are the hottest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Information on cooling centers across the state can be found here.