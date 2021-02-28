Illinois logs 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,249 new cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials said Illinois has reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,249 confirmed and probable cases.

Overall, Illinois has reported nearly 1.2 million cases and roughly 20,500 deaths. The number of new cases has been dropping for weeks with a seven-day average test positivity rate of 2.7%. Meanwhile, the state has been ramping up vaccines with more than 2.7 million doses administered statewide.

State officials have said the United Center in Chicago will serve as a new federal mass vaccination site slated to open March 10.