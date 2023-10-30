CHICAGO (WMBD)– An Illinois lotto player has won over a million dollars just in time for Halloween.

An Illinois Lottery news release states that the winning $1.2 million Lucky Day Lotto ticket contained the lucky numbers, 14-15-24-25-34, and was purchased at a Jewel Osco in Chicago.

The store will receive a 1% bonus on the earnings, approximately $12,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Almost 50,000 Illinois Lottery players had good fortune playing Lucky Day Lotto, winning over $1.3 million on Oct. 27.

More information about the Illinois Lottery can be found here.