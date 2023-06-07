CHICAGO (WMBD)– A very lucky online lotto player might consider quitting their job after securing the 4th Mega Millions jackpot on Wednesday.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the lucky numbers were 6-12-23-29-57, cementing a million dollars for the lucky winner.

More than 20,000 tickets total were bought for the jackpot. The winner has one year from the date to claim their prize.

However, this is chump change compared to Friday’s 9 p.m. drawing, which will be worth $240 million.

More information about the Illinois Lottery can be found here.