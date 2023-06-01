CHICAGO (WMBD)– The chance to become a multimillionaire is available to eligible Illinoisians.

The Illinois Lotto has ballooned up to a massive $16.55 million for Thursday’s drawing. If a winner is chosen it will surpass the previous record-making lotto jackpot by approximately $500,000.

Previous $1,000,000 jackpots were won by winners in Romeoville and Oak Forest in April.

This year, nearly 3.5 million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, netting players over $14 million in prizes.

Since 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.