PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning.

Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.

The other occupants inside the residence were able to get out safely and without injury.

PPD’s Special Response Team attempted several times to convince Fondren to leave the house, and he eventually surrendered. A firearm was located inside the house during a following search.

Fondren was taken in to custody and arrested for aggravated assault, domestic battery, endangering the health/life of a child, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.’

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.