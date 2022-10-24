SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County.

In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.

The 63-year-old man shot in the leg was the only one injured. He was transported to Valley West Hospital and then to St. Anthony’s Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Two vehicles were hit. No other citizens were injured.

The suspect, later identified as Plique, left the scene of the shooting on a riding lawn mower and returned to his residence where he barricaded himself inside. LaSalle County Sheriffs Deputies were assisted by the Sheridan Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police & State Police Crime Scene, Illinois Conservation Police, and other local police agencies to end the standoff with Plique and take him into custody.

Multiple firearms and ammunition were recovered at Plique’s residence.

On Monday, Oct. 24, Plique was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being held at the LaSalle County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond.